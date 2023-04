| Tt News 8pm Covers The News Today From Local To Global

TT News @8PM covers the news today, from local to global

Here is today's list of news covering local to global topics

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:05 PM, Wed - 26 April 23

Today’s list of news items includes: Japan’s iSpace attempts, Delhi Mayor elections, Dalai Lama Ramon Magsaysay Award, Kaliaganj Police Station attacks, NASA James Webb Telescope, Chhattisgarh Maoist attacks, Vivo X90 launch, rupee-US dollar conversion, Rohit Sharma performance, wrestlers’ protest, James Gunn about Jr.NTR, Steven Spielberg ET, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and smuggling of cannabis.

Watch: