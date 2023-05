TT News @8PM | May 2 | Virat & Gambhir Issue, Rupee Fall, Gold Price Drop

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:33 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Today’s list of news items includes: Rupee Fall, Gold Price Drop, Cancer Test, Russia-Ukraine War, Virat and Gambir Verbal Spat, Rare Black Tiger, Dangers of AI, BSF Attacks Pakistan, Hyderabad Rains, Flipkart Launch By KTR, Jack Ma At Tokyo, CM Stalin Demans, Naxal Attacks At Bijapur, Tiger 3 Shooting, Super Mario Bros. Movie and Karthi Craze In Japan.

Watch: