Tirumala temple orders probe into alleged drone video

The video was uploaded in February last year reportedly by a Hyderabad-based firm.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:01 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Photo: IANS

Hyderabad: Days after an alleged drone video of Tirumala temple went viral, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) said the footage will be sent to a forensic laboratory for verification.

The video was uploaded in February last year reportedly by a Hyderabad-based firm.

“We identified the person who uploaded the video. We will start an investigation and send the video to the forensic laboratory to confirm if it has been shot or created in 3D form. The procedure will take about three days,” said TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy.

He further said a criminal case would be booked if anyone was found involved in using drones to shoot the video.

As per Agama Shastra rules, flying aircraft or drones over the hill shrine is prohibited.