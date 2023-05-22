TTD Lord Balaji Temple in Rampachodavarm opens for public from May 22

The TTD priests performed all rituals on Sunday, and the Maha Samprokashanm ritual, which began on May 18, will be concluded on Monday, and the temple will then be made open to the public for darshan.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:58 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Paderu: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Rampachodavaram in Alluri Sitharamaraju district is now open for the public for darshan.

TTD built the temple in the tribal area to promote Sanathana Hindu Dharma and prevent conversion. JEO inspection Prior to the formal opening of the temple for public viewing, TTD JEO Veerabrahmam and top officials such as chief engineer Nageswar Rao and vigilance officer Manohar examined the continuing arrangements at the temple on Sunday in an effort to avoid conversion of the vulnerable community.

The JEO instructed the officials to supply water and buttermilk to the devotees arriving for darshan at the newly constructed temple while also providing Annaprasadam and shelter amenities on Monday.

He stated that on Monday, starting at 10 a.m., the Maha Samprokshanam would be observed in the auspicious Mithuna Lagnam. Following this, devotees will be given darshan, and in the evening, Srivari Kalyanotsavam will take place.