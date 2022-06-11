TTD to send legal notice to newly-wed couple Nayanathara, Vignesh Shivan

Published: Updated On - 12:58 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Hyderabad: The newly-wed couple Nayanathara and Vignesh Shivan, who was at Tirumala temple to take part in Kalyanotsavam of Lord Venkateshwara on Friday, stirred a controversy when the actress was found walking along the Mada uh Streets with her footwear on.

Video footage of her walking in the surrounding area of the main temple with her footwear on and posing for photographers soon went viral on social media.

According to TTD rules, walking in the Mada Streets, which holds high regional significance, is strictly prohibited. The couple also violated another rule by bringing along their photographers as private cameras are not allowed in the vicinity.

“Nayanathara was seen roaming with footwear in Mada Streets. Our security immediately reacted. We have also noticed on CCTV that they did a photoshoot there,” Chief Vigilance Security Officer told media persons.

He further added that the TTD board is going to proceed legally by serving notice to Nayanathara and Vignesh Shivan for flouting norms.