Tummala asks KTR to speed up Buggapadu Mega Food Park works

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:58 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Khammam: Former minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao urged IT Minister KT Rama Rao to speed up pending works of Buggapadu Mega Food Park in the district.

In 2008, the then government acquired 200 acres of land in the village of Buggapadu in the Sathupalli mandal in the district for the construction of a Mega Food Park with the aim of providing infrastructure for farmers. But the project was abandoned, said a statement from the former minister’s office here on Friday.

After the formation of Telangana on November 13, 2016 Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the food park following an initiative by Nageshwar Rao who was a minister at that time. But the project works hit a roadblock.

Nageshwar Rao who met Rama Rao recently in Hyderabad explained that the food park would provide direct and indirect employment to thousands of people. Hence its works have to be expedited and guava and mango processing units should be set for the benefit of local farmers, the former minister asked the IT Minister.

Rama Rao responded positively to Nageshwar Rao’s appeal and assured that an appropriate action would be taken for setting up the fruit processing units, added the statement.