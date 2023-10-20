Tummala stooping too low to gain politically, allege BRS leaders

The former corporator said she and her husband Ravikanth made it clear to Nageswara Rao that they were continuing in the BRS, but Nageswara Rao made them wear the Congress scarves without even asking for their consent.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:46 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Khammam: Congress leader Tummala Nageswara Rao’s claim that one of the former corporators owing allegiance to the BRS had joined the Congress seems to have backfired, with the former corporator asserting that it was a false claim. Utkuri Lakshmi Sujatha of BRS, the former corporator, alleged that the Congress leader had falsely clained that she along with her husband Ravikanth joined Congress.

She said that Nageswara Rao and others made a courtesy call to their residence on Thursday to speak to someone who was sick in their house. At that time without their involvement he made them wear a Congress scarf, took photos and circulated on social media claiming that they had joined Congress, she explained.

The former corporator said she and her husband Ravikanth made it clear to Nageswara Rao that they were continuing in the BRS, but Nageswara Rao made them wear the Congress scarves without even asking for their consent.

Responding to the incident BRS candidate Ajay Kumar said that going to opposition party leaders and activists houses forcing them to wear party scarves was a heinous act and such things never occurred in Khammam.