TVS Motor unveils its new X electric scooter

The TVS X can achieve a maximum speed of 105 kmph, and can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.6 seconds.
Hyderabad: Two-and-three wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor unveiled its new X electric scooter on Thursday in Dubai.
With a starting price of Rs. 2.50 lakh, the premium bike comes loaded with several interesting features.
The scooter is equipped with a 10.2-inch HD plus TFT touchscreen display that offers features like navigation, music, video offerings, and gaming options as its main attractions.
The TVS X comes with rapid charging capabilities and offers two charging options. When plugged into Smart X Home rapid charger, it takes approximately 50 minutes to charge from 0 to 50 per cent. With a 950W portable charger, the e-scooter takes 3 hours 40 minutes hours to reach 80 per cent charge.
According to TVS, the bike comes with a 4.44 kWh dual battery pack, covering a range of 140 kms on a single charge. Moreover, the regenerative braking system feature will further enhance the driving range.
Built on the all new Xleton, TVS X is available in three models Xthealth, Xtride, and Xonic.
It boasts an aluminum alloy frame that offer 2.5 times greater stiffness compared to standard scooter frames. The X model features a telescopic fork in the front and an off-set rear monoshock suspension.
People interested in owning one can book the latest electric scooter by paying a booking amount of just Rs 5,000.
Specifications:
Range: 40 km
Top speed: 105 kmph
Peak power: 11 kw
0-40 kmph: 2.6 sec