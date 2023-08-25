TVS Motor unveils its new X electric scooter

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:59 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: Two-and-three wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor unveiled its new X electric scooter on Thursday in Dubai.

With a starting price of Rs. 2.50 lakh, the premium bike comes loaded with several interesting features.

The scooter is equipped with a 10.2-inch HD plus TFT touchscreen display that offers features like navigation, music, video offerings, and gaming options as its main attractions.

The TVS X can achieve a maximum speed of 105 kmph, and can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.6 seconds.

The TVS X comes with rapid charging capabilities and offers two charging options. When plugged into Smart X Home rapid charger, it takes approximately 50 minutes to charge from 0 to 50 per cent. With a 950W portable charger, the e-scooter takes 3 hours 40 minutes hours to reach 80 per cent charge.

According to TVS, the bike comes with a 4.44 kWh dual battery pack, covering a range of 140 kms on a single charge. Moreover, the regenerative braking system feature will further enhance the driving range.

Built on the all new Xleton, TVS X is available in three models Xthealth, Xtride, and Xonic.

It boasts an aluminum alloy frame that offer 2.5 times greater stiffness compared to standard scooter frames. The X model features a telescopic fork in the front and an off-set rear monoshock suspension.

People interested in owning one can book the latest electric scooter by paying a booking amount of just Rs 5,000.

Specifications:

Range: 40 km

Top speed: 105 kmph

Peak power: 11 kw

0-40 kmph: 2.6 sec