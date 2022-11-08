TWA health camp in Qatar boon to unprivileged Indian workers

By Irfan Mohammed Published: Updated On - 03:49 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Jeddah: The medical care in some gulf nations is a matter of concern for many blue-collar Indian workers. The laxity among many poor workers about health care often leads to serious and complicated health issues. Also, the lack of medical insurance and appropriate health coverage by some firms also hinder health care access. The ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav enhanced the health care consciousness among Indian labours.

In Qatar, health care campaigns by NRI organisations with the collaboration with private hospitals has been a boon to such needy NRI workforce.

The latest health camp with the theme of ‘Need of the Day’ was organized as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Friday by Telangana Welfare Association (TWA) in Qatar with the support of Aster Medical Center was shot in the arm for many labourers as health professionals carried out medical intervention amongst the underprivileged community.

The Indian Embassy’s First Secretary for consular and community affairs S. Xavier Dhanraj formally inaugurated the camp in the presence of Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardee Dr. Mohan Thomas, Prominent Telugu NRI activist and chairman of ICC K. Prasad Rao, ICBF management committee member Rajani Murty, AMU President Nadeem Jilani, Venkappa Bhagavatula, Shihab, Sajith V. Pillai, Navin , Kuldeep Kaur among others.

TWA President Khaja Nizamuddin hailed the support of Aster Group and also Indian Embassy for their active support for the noble cause.

Gulam Rasool, Naveed Dastagir, Nagaraju, Ramesh Pitla, Mohammed Salauddin, Mohammed Taha, Lutfi Khan, Mohammed Waseem, Mohammed Yakub, Iqbal Ahmad, Mohammed Sajeed, Talha Shabath, Yawar Khan, Ateeq ur Rahman and Asmath supervised the event.