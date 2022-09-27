Saudi Arabia Telugu Association holds day-long glittering event in Riyadh

By Irfan Mohammed Published: Published Date - 06:43 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

Jeddah: A day-long glittering event held by SATA (Saudi Arabia Telugu Association), a social organization comprising people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, in Riyadh on Friday witnessed a variety of participants belonging to Telugu states.

After staying away from social and leisure life for two years following the pandemic, The Telugu speaking expatriate community in Saudi Arabia came out to join social life as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav concluding celebrations for leisurely stroll.

It was sheer festive buzz that drew hundreds of Telugu NRIs including a significant number of women and children hailing from far-flung areas such as Manthani that border Maharashtra to Tekkali in Srikakulam bordering Odisha and Chittoor district that adjacent Tamil Nadu.

It was amazing to find such huge Telugu families in the Saudi capital, said Loke Sudha of Manthani, Peddapalli district of Telangana, echoing the similar views expressed by Tati Sridevi of Nellore and Chandana of SriKakulam district in AP. The language has no barriers, said Mohammed Shams of Bhonagir of Nalgonda district.

“We came from over 950 kilometers from Abha to Riyadh to attend the event”, said Prof. Mazhar along with his friends.

Addressing the gathering Anil Raturi, second secretary of Indian Embassy has said that affection of language by Telugu NRI community is impressive. Prominent Indian Community leader Gulam Mohammed of Rajasthan hailed the Telugu community and said that “though I don’t know the language, however, the jubilant mood of the audience indicates love for their language”.

Telangana NRI Association President Mohammed Abdul Jabbar said that Telugu language binds people between both states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Commending efforts of SATA to strengthen Telugu community in Kingdom, Prominent Telugu NRI Maddineni Jayarao opined that reach-out to mass community is vital for organisations. Irrespective of caste, creed, colour or religion, language promotes harmony between all people regardless of their faith, said Journalist Mohammed Irfan.

Veteran Photo Journalist K.M. Wasif said that he was hearing Telugu Talli, official song of Andhra Pradesh, after a gap of 32 years and last time he heard while covering an event of NT Rama Rao then Chief Minister. He also said that for the first time he attended such a crowded event of the Telugu community in the Saudi capital.

Malleshan, President of SATA said that the Telugu language day was celebrated as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He hailed instant support of the Indian Embassy for destitute Telugu stranded workers.

SATA core committee members Shaikh Muzammil and Anandaraju said that it was the determination of people that led to the success of the event.

SATA Women Wing President Dr. Parveen coordinated various cultural and musical events with the support of other core committee members.

A colourful evening with a scintillating performance displaying the vibrancy of Indian culture was displayed to the audience. The classical dances by children have thrilled the audience. The performance of Hanisha, Manasvini, Neha, Tekshana, Aleykya, Caitra, Ashrita, Geetika and Deepanshi evoked overwhelming response from the audience. The various dance performances by Vaidehi Nurtya Vidyala of Reshmi Pillai and Polestar Academy mesmerised the audience.

The audience is in euphoria after an energetic performance by playback singer Amjad Hussain with a number of hit Telugu and Hindi movie songs.