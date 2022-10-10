| Twin Titles For St Martins Ca At Inter State Cricket Tournament

Twin titles for St Martin’s CA at Inter-State Cricket Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:16 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

St Martin’s Cricket Academy of Hyderabad clinched top honours in the U-12 and U-14 categories of the VS Sports Inter-State Cricket Tournament

Hyderabad: St Martin’s Cricket Academy of Hyderabad clinched top honours in the U-12 and U-14 categories of the VS Sports Inter-State Cricket Tournament held in Hyderabad on Monday.

In the U-12 final, Satvik scored a half-century (92) to St Martin’s Cricket Academy to thumping 70-run victory Kapil Cricket Club of Bengaluru.

Meanwhile in the U-14 final, riding on the Akshay Reddy unbeaten 71 St Martin’s defeated Kapil Cricket Club to emerge champions.

Brief scores (Finals):

U-12: St Martins Cricket Academy 211/6 in 25 overs (Satvik 92, R Dasari 47; Subikshan 3/18) bt Kapil Cricket Club 141/9 in 25 overs (Tejas R 41no, Vikyath 3/8);

U-14: Kapil Cricket Club 152 in 25 overs (Jayanth 32, Rahul Jamkhandi 39; Isha Guptan 3/20) lost to St Martin’s Cricket Academy 153/8 in 21.5 overs (Akshay Reddy 71no, Banbi Hariharan 4/3).