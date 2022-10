Rithvik ton guides St Martin’s CA to victory at Inter-State Cricket Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:52 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

Rithvik Goud scored an unbeaten century (102) to guide St Martin's Cricket Academy, Hyderabad to a thumping 10-wicket victory over Kapil Cricket Club of Bengaluru Rithvik Goud scored an unbeaten century (102) to guide St Martin's Cricket Academy, Hyderabad to a thumping 10-wicket victory over Kapil Cricket Club of Bengaluru

Hyderabad: Rithvik Goud scored an unbeaten century (102) to guide St Martin’s Cricket Academy, Hyderabad to a thumping 10-wicket victory over Kapil Cricket Club of Bengaluru in the U-14 category of the VS Sports Inter-State Cricket Tournament held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Kapil Cricket Club was restricted for 159/9 in 25 overs. Akshay Reddy picked up three for 41 for St Martin’s. In reply, Rithvik Goud scored unbeaten 102 and Vidya Sree hit an unbeaten 38-run knock to lead their side home.

Also Read India vs South Africa: Ruturaj Gaikwad gets trolled for his slow innings

Brief Scores:

U-12: St Martin’s Cricket Academy (Hyderabad) 210/6 in 25 overs (B Sathvik 60, M Dhanush 42 bt Kapil Cricket Club (Bengaluru) 153/10 in 23.3 overs Tejas 54; Vikranth 3/4); Kapil Cricket Academy (Bengaluru) 71 in 24.3 lost to Phoenix Cricket Academy 72/2 in 9.4 overs;

U-14: Kapil Cricket Club (Bengaluru) 159/9 in 25 overs (Jayanth 35, Akshay Reddy 3/ 41) lost to St Martin’s Cricket Academy 160/0 in 24.5 overs (Rithvik Goud 102 no, Vidya Sree 38no); Kapil Cricket Club (Bengaluru) 293/6 in 25 overs (Rahul Jamkhandi 117no, Rakshith 56) bt Sunshine Cricket Academy 100 (Abhishek 3/15).