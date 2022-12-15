Twin victories for Hyderabad tennis player Rashmikaa

Earlier in the first round, the Hyderabad girl shocked Cavelle Reimers Yvonne of Spain 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Shrivalli Rashmikaa

Hyderabad: Hyderabad tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty recorded twin victories as she entered the singles quarterfinals and doubles semifinals of the Balaji Amines Solapur Open Women’s ITF $25K Tennis Tournament held in Solapur on Thursday.

Rashmikaa advanced to the last eight after Sowjanya Bavisetti retired from the match with the former leading at 6-3, 3-0. Later in the doubles quarterfinals, Rashmikaa and her partner Vaidhei Choudary stunned fourth seeded pair Steven Lexie of Netherlands and Strakhova Valeriya of Ukraine 6-1, 4-6, 10-6.

Results: Singles (Pre-quarters): Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty bt Sowjanya Bavisetti 6-3, 3-0 (Retd); Doubles (Quarters): Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty/Vaidhei Choudary bt Steven Lexie/Strakhova Valeriya (4) 6-1, 4-6, 10-6.