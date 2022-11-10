Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Home | Cricket | Twitter Flooded With Memes After Indias Disappointing Defeat To England

Twitter flooded with memes after India’s disappointing defeat to England

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Thu - 10 November 22
Twitter flooded with memes after India’s disappointing defeat to England
England and Pakistan will now face off in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Hyderabad: As India loses to England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Adelaide, and has failed to reach the World Cup final, fans express their disappointment on Twitter through memes and jibes.

On Thursday, England crushed India in a huge 10-wicket defeat with England opening batsman crushing Indian bowlers, chasing the target of 169 in just 16 overs. And naturally, disappointed fans flooded Twitter with memes.

Interestingly, Google India official handle took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “Ok Google, play milke bhi hum na mile (sic)”

“Request ICC to please restart this match,” wrote a well-known comedian, Danish Sait.

Check out other memes and reactions here:

India’s loss also quashes anticipation for India vs Pakistan final in the T20 World Cup. England and Pakistan will now face off in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Related News

Latest News