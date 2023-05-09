Twitter to take out inactive accounts soon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:59 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Hyderabad: Twitter CEO Elon Musk said the Twitter accounts that have been inactive for several years will be removed. Elon Musk took his official handle and stated, “We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see a follower count drop.”

According to Twitter’s user policy, users should check into their accounts at least once every 30 days to prevent permanent account removal due to inactivity for several days.

Earlier, Twitter removed blue ticket verification for thousands of users, including celebrities and significant politicians profiles. However, the verification badges were eventually put back on high-profile celebrity accounts that have millions of followers.