Twitter trolls astrologer for not wearing a blouse

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:15 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

With scores of tweets mentioning the name, ‘Nidhi’ was one of the top trending topics on Twitter today. When tried to understand the reason, what unfolded was, least to say, bizarre.

Hyderabad: Some incidents in the world of Twitter will leave you inspired. Some will make you turn red with anger. And some will make you question everything.

One of the best remedy for Saturn/ Shani is to never exploit your helpers & help the underprivileged people. 💙#astrology pic.twitter.com/P8XfGKBDIQ — Nidhi Chaudhary (@thenidhii) September 10, 2022

Nidhi Chaudhary is an astrologer with 14.1 K followers on Twitter. One of the tweets she put out a few weeks ago describes her best. “Yes! I’m a lawyer, a social media influencer, a fashion stylist. I also do astrology, tarot reading, vastu & I love to look sexy,” she wrote.

Perhaps it is the blend of astrology and fashion that did not sit well with the Twitterati.

Chaudhary posted a video on the micro-blogging website describing how one can stay away from Shani by not exploiting their house help or other underprivileged individuals. She spoke about how one should treat them fairly and help them whenever possible. But what caught the attention of people was something entirely disconnected from astrology or being fair to the house help. It was connected to her attire.

The young woman chose to wear a blue saree and skipped the blouse. She paired her clothes with silver ornaments, rudraksha, and other religious threads on her left hand, a black bindi, and nicely done makeup.

Though her attire did not look vulgar as any of her private parts were not visible, including cleavage; people took offense at the absence of the blouse.

Scores of distasteful tweets describing what she might have done with the blouse were sent her way. One person offered to send her money to buy a blouse, and the influencer reacted with her UPI ID. As soon as the person sent Rs 101, memes started to flood the space.

“Instead of watching brahmastra donate 500/- to this poor lady who can’t buy a blouse for herself. Help underprivileged,” wrote one user. “We don’t need her advice. She needs a blouse,” wrote another.

As she seemed to be actively replying to her trolls and admirers, one way to look at the scenario is by agreeing that she is making the most of the engagement. However, isn’t criticizing someone’s choice of clothes wrong, how much ever one disliked the content she made?

While the world moved on with another Twitter hashtag trending, it is worth noticing that the name of a woman trended on the platform for the absence of her blouse, though we belong to a nation that has a history of women not wearing them.