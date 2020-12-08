Twitteratti takes a dig at Ajay Jadeja

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja took a dig at captain Virat Kohli who dropped a sitter of Australia’s stand-in skipper Matthew Wade.

Hyderabad: India have sealed the T20 series in style after recording a six-wicket victory over Australia in the second ODI. However, the Men in Blue had dropped numerous catches in course of the game, raising doubts about their fielding abilities.

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja took a dig at captain Virat Kohli who dropped a sitter of Australia’s stand-in skipper Matthew Wade. Though the counterpart from Australia returned to pavilion after a run off the same delivery.

Virat Kohli is set to return to India after the first Test match to attend his wife Anushka Sharma who is expecting a child. Jadeja, however, took a dig at him saying, “I am not worried about the Indian team but the baby arriving.” Ajay Jadeja cited that Virat Kohli was off-balance while also felt that even the best players can have a bad day on the field. Many felt that it was a cheap personal jibe at Virat Kohli from Jadeja while the others couldn’t spot the humour behind the comment made.

A few fans hit out at Jadeja on twitter. “Baby jokes are not at all funny. Not at all. Very distasteful of Ajay Jadeja to say that during the Extraaa innings. Compare it to other things which make sense. You are not sitting with your buddies at a Tea stall. You are on national television. #Babyjokes #AUSvsIND #notfunny,” a twitter user wrote.

“Ajay Jadeja just came up with a cheap comment on Kohli and his baby. Should be kicked out of the extraaa innings,” another user tweeted.

