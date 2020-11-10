Two arrested for smuggling gutkha in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police caught three persons who were illegally transporting gutkha and seized tobacco products worth Rs. 20.58 lakh and liquor bottles worth Rs. 26,000 from them. Two vehicles used to transport the stuff too were seized.

Acting on a tip off, the Hayathnagar police caught Ragi Shankara Chary (45), Shiga Krishnaiah (32) and Chidumula Ashok (35), who were allegedly transporting banned tobacco products and liquor in two DCM vehicles to the city from Karnataka. They were storing the contraband in a building at Kuntloor after bringing it from Karnataka, Surendar Goud, SHO Hayathnagar, said.

Bike lifter arrested

The Vanasthalipuram police arrested a thief who was involved in seven motorcycle theft cases in Rachakonda and Hyderabad police limits. The police recovered seven two-wheelers from him.

The man, Poralla Krishna (59), a hotel worker from Moula Ali moved around in public places and allegedly stole bikes after breaking the lock, said Sunpreeth Singh, DCP L B Nagar.

Krishna was produced before court and remanded.

