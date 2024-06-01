Two arrested in Hyderabad for cheating employers by replacing QR codes

The suspects used the money for their personal use and purchased properties and gold etc. The police asked businessmen to keep a tab on their daily financial activities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 June 2024, 06:55 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two persons working at food courts who had cheated their employers by replacing the QR codes were arrested by the police on Saturday.

The alleged fradusters Yasireddy Anil Kumar (41) and Mandala Raj Kumar (38) working at Isthara Parks Private Limited along with some others had replaced the QR codes of the company at different locations and diverted an amount of Rs. 4.15 crore to various bank accounts.

