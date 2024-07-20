Two bike tax drivers arrested for drug peddling in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 06:45 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two bike taxi drivers were arrested by the Rachakonda police on Saturday for alleged drug peddling. The police seized 34 grams of heroin from them.

The arrested persons are Ramesh Kumar (23) and Mahadev Ram (25), both natives of Rajasthan and staying in the city work for a private bike taxi service provider.

“The duo purchased heroin in Rajasthan from two persons Vikram Goel and Dinesh Kalyan, and brought it to the city to sell it. On information, both of them were caught and the drug recovered,” said DCP , Rachakonda SOT, K Muralidhar. A case is registered.

In a separate case, the police caught one person Dinesh Kumar, a native of Rajasthan, for drug peddling. The police said Dinesh, purchased the contraband from one person in Rajasthan and brought it to the city to sell at a higher price and earn money. The police seized 10 grams of heroin from him.