Two caught in Hookah parlour raid in Gachibowli

The police seized hookah pots, hookah flavors and other articles from the place.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 April 2024, 10:09 AM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad SOT raided a hookah parlour operated from a building at Gachibowli and caught two persons on Tuesday night. The police seized hookah pots, hookah flavors and other articles from the place.

On a tip off, the SOT team raided the hookah parlour and caught M Ramesh, owner and Shiva Kumar, the manager. According to the police, the management was violating the rules laid down running the hookah parlour and allowing minors into premises.

A case is registered at Gachibowli police station.