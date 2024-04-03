Wednesday, Apr 3, 2024
Home | Hyderabad | Two Caught In Hookah Parlour Raid In Gachibowli

Two caught in Hookah parlour raid in Gachibowli

The police seized hookah pots, hookah flavors and other articles from the place.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 3 April 2024, 10:09 AM
Two caught in Hookah parlour raid in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad SOT raided a hookah parlour operated from a building at Gachibowli and caught two persons on Tuesday night. The police seized hookah pots, hookah flavors and other articles from the place.

On a tip off, the SOT team raided the hookah parlour and caught M Ramesh, owner and Shiva Kumar, the manager. According to the police, the management was violating the rules laid down running the hookah parlour and allowing minors into premises.

A case is registered at Gachibowli police station.

Related News

Latest News