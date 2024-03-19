Two caught selling deer antlers in Hyderabad

Two deer antlers were seized from them. The persons were identified as Pittala Shoban Babu (25), a fruit seller and resident of Medak, and Bonala Naga Chary (40) a gold smith from Warangal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 08:15 PM

Deer Horns

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (central) team along with forest department officials caught two persons who were planning to sell deer antlers on Tuesday.

Two deer antlers were seized from them. The persons were identified as Pittala Shoban Babu (25), a fruit seller and resident of Medak, and Bonala Naga Chary (40) a gold smith from Warangal.

Also Read Excise officials seize 220 kg of ganja at Muthangi

Both met while travelling in a bus and since became acquainted. “A few days ago, Chary who bought some bird meat from Babu earlier asked him to arrange deer antlers from forest so that they could sell it a higher price and earn money.

On his advice, Babu purchased two deer antlers and informed Chary about it. They were trying to sell it in Bowenpally when caught,” said DCP Task Force, S Rashmi Perumal.

They were handed over to Forest Department for further action.