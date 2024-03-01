Excise officials seize 220 kg of ganja at Muthangi

Following a tip-off, Excise officials checked the cars at Muthangi Toll-plaza under Patancheru police station limits on Thursday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 06:21 PM

Sangareddy: The Task Force of the Excise department seized 220 kg of dry ganja while it was being smuggled to Maharashtra from the Andhra-Odisha border.

Following a tip-off, Excise officials checked the cars at Muthangi Toll-plaza under Patancheru police station limits on Thursday night.

The excise officials took Chandrakranth Kharge (36), a resident of Satara in Maharashtra, into custody. However, another person in the car Amar Sanjay Kawale escaped.

During the inquiry, Kharge said they were working at the behest of one Vishal Dileep. The worth of the seized ganja was put at Rs.45 lakh.