Two commit suicide in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:59 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Kothagudem: An extramarital relationship between a man and woman claimed their lives as they both committed suicide at Vinobha Nagar in Julurpad mandal in the district.

One of the deceased T Prasanna Jyothi (25) of Vinobha Nagar got married to a man of the same village five years ago. For the past two years she was living with her parents after clashes with her husband and preparing for a job in the police department.

Recently, she developed acquaintance with a married man S Prashanth of the same village and it turned into an extramarital relationship. It created trouble in both the families, which objected to their relationship.

On Aug 5, Jyothi and Prashanth were said to have consumed pesticide and found unconscious at the Lorry Owners Association office at Kalvoddu area in Khammam. The locals rushed them to the District Government General Hospital for treatment and informed their family members.

Prashanth died on Saturday night while Jyothi died on Sunday. Based on a complaint by Jyothi’s mother T Lalitha Julurpad, SI P Ganesh booked a case and launched an investigation into the incident.