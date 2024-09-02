Medak: 10th class students attack juniors in residential school in Toopran

The victims from ninth class said their seniors from 10th class summoned three of them to the dormitory on Sunday night and beat them with sticks.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 08:37 PM

Students are being counselled by the officials at Residential Junior College cum School in Toopran of Medak district on Monday.

Medak: In yet another incident, students of tenth class attacked their juniors over a petty issue in a residential junior college cum school in Toopran.

The issue came to light only after the injured students informed their parents. The teachers and school management committee counseled the students.

This is the second such incident reported in the institute within a month. Intermediate second-year students attacked inter-first-year students in the same institute.