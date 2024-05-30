Two CPI(M) area committee members surrender to police in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 May 2024, 07:10 PM

SP B Rohith Raju handed over rewards to surrendered naxals in Kothagudem on Thursday.

Kothagudem: Two CPI (Maoist) area committee members surrendered to the district police, CRPF 81 Bn and 141 Bn officials here on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju informed that Madakam Linga alias Rakesh of Chintaguppa in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh State joined the Maoists in 2009 at the behest of its militia commander Yerra.

After serving as militia member till 2010, he was shifted to Haribhushan’s protection team and was elevated as area committee member in 2014 and has been working as Manugur area LGS commander.

Linga’s wife Madivi Gangi alias Sunitha joined the Maoists in 2011 in the presence of Cherla militia commander Podium Jayaram and worked as Chaitanya Natya Mandali (CNM) member till 2013. After serving as a militia member for one year she joined the Haribhushan protection team in 2014 and married Linga in 2018. Later she was elevated as area committee member.

The couple vexed with CPI (Maoist) ideologies and harassment by top leadership. They were impressed by district police’s ‘Operation Cheyutha’ and decided to surrender to police to live a normal life, Rohith Raju said.

Since this January, as many as 17 Maoists including two deputy commanders, five area committee members, five dalam members and five militia members surrendered to police in the district. Many naxals were ready to surrender to the district police and all the benefits offered by the State government would be extended to the surrendered naxals, the SP added.

Later in the day the SP handed over the rewards sanctioned by the government to Kovasi Ganga alias Mahesh alias Janardhan and his wife Sodi Ungi alias Jhansi who recently surrendered to the district police. The government announced a reward of Rs 4 lakh on each of them.

Additional SP (Operations) T Saimanohar, Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj, Cherla CI Raju Varma, SI Narsi Reddy and others were present.