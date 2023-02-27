| Two Daily Wage Earners From Mp Crushed To Death In Nirmal In 72 Hours

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:22 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Representational Image.

Nirmal: A 26-year old migrant daily wage earner from Madhya Pradesh was crushed to death when he accidentally fell in a red gram harvester at Kharbala village in Thanur mandal on Monday. It was the second such death reported in the district in the past three days.

Thanur Sub-Inspector B Vikram said that the deceased worker was M Dinesh of Madhya Pradesh.

Dinesh was killed on the spot when he got stuck in the harvester while he was crossing it. Some of his colleagues tried to rescue him, but in vain. He migrated to Thanur in search of livelihood a few weeks back. He was being engaged in farm activities. He was survived by a wife and two children.

A case of suspicious death was registered based on a complaint received from Arun, the nephew of the victim. Investigations got underway.

On Friday, Maneesh Durve (22), a migrant laborer from Madhya Pradesh died after accidentally fell in the harvester at Vitholi village in Mudhole mandal. He arrived in Vitholi to eke out a living by taking up the job of harvesting the red gram crop on February 9. He had a wife and two sons. His brother lodged a complaint and a case was booked.