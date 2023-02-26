Teenager dies of cardiac arrest while dancing in Nirmal

Locals said Muthyam (19) belonged to Shivuni village in Maharashtra. Muthyam collapsed when he was dancing to a Telugu film song during a reception party held at Pardi (K) village at around 7 pm.
Nirmal: A teenager died, reportedly of a cardiac arrest, while he was dancing in a reception at Pardi (K) village in Kubheer mandal on Saturday.
Locals said Muthyam (19) belonged to Shivuni village in Maharashtra. Muthyam collapsed when he was dancing to a Telugu film song during a reception party held at Pardi (K) village at around 7 pm.
He was immediately rushed to a government hospital in Bhainsa where doctors declared him brought dead.
He was attending the marriage of his friend organised at Kamol village in Bhainsa mandal on Friday.