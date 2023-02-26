Minister sets deadline to complete works of Nirmal IDOC

Reddy told Roads & Building officials and the executing agency to complete the works by the second week of March.
Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy instructed officials to expedite the works of Integrated District Officers Complex (IDOC). He inspected the works here on Sunday.
Reddy told Roads & Building officials and the executing agency to complete the works by the second week of March. He told them to speed up gardening and beautification of the surroundings.
He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would inaugurate the complex soon. He inspected a helipad and venue of public meeting too.