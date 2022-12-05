Two drivers killed as truck collides with bike in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:54 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Representational Image

Nirmal: Two earthmover drivers from Haryana were killed on the spot when a truck collided with a two-wheeler on which they were traveling at Sofinagar in Nirmal on Sunday night.

Nirmal police said the victims, Vakheel Khan (25) and Mamrez Khan (55) from a village in Haryana, had migrated to Nirmal in search of livelihood a few months ago.

Vakheel and Mamrez were killed on the spot when the truck hit their motorbike around 9 pm. The driver of the truck went absconding following the mishap. Some passersby noticed the bodies and alerted police who in turn shifted the bodies to Nirmal district headquarters hospital. The police informed the kin of the victims.

Meanwhile, police launched a search for the truck driver on Monday. It is learnt that the truck was intercepted and the driver was detained at a toll plaza at Ganjal village in Soan mandal. A case was registered and investigations were taken up.