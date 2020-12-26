Two ganja peddlers caught in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: Two persons, who were smuggling ganja to Mumbai from Vishakhapatnam, were caught by the Hyderabad Police at Bhavaninagar in old city on Friday.

Syed Ghouse (33) and Shaik Niyazuddin (36), both natives of Maharashtra, had procured the contraband from some persons in Vishakhapatnam and planned to smuggle it to Mumbai. On receipt of information, the Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team caught them at Moinbagh under Bhavaninagar police station limits.

Both of them were handed over to Bhavaninagar police for further action.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .