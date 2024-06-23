Two groups clash over petty issue during funeral procession in Hyderabad

23 June 2024

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Tukaramgate when two groups clashed over a petty issue during a funeral procession on Sunday evening. According to the police, a man passed away due to health issues on Saturday night at Tukaramgate.

On Sunday evening, the family had made arrangements for cremation and were taking the body in a procession to the cremation ground. On the way near Addagutta Chandraiah Hotel, two persons – Balram and another person, who were reportedly drunk, came towards the procession and asked a man about the details of the person who died.

“An argument ensued between Balram and the man who was part of the procession. Both of them had heated arguments. Meanwhile, Balram called some persons from his locality and soon the arguments turned into a group fight,” said an official of Tukaramgate police station.

After intervention of the local police the groups dispersed. The Tukaramgate police booked a case against Balram and another person. Police presence in the locality was increased following the clash