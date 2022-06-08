Two held for organising ‘mujra party’ for birthday in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:53 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: The Rein Bazaar police took into custody two persons who allegedly organized a ‘mujra party’ in front of their house during a birthday function last night.

A video in which a couple of women dancing along with men while youngsters are seen sitting and watching the performance went viral on social media platforms on Wednesday. Initially, the police said no such incident took place but after the video surfaced, the police detained two persons and are questioning them.

It is learned that a local leader had hired a few women dancers to perform during the birthday party for his son.