Two held for selling Remdesivir at higher price in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two persons who were allegedly involved in the sale of Remdesivir injections were arrested by the Uppal police on Thursday. The police seized three vials and two mobile phones from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Kakumani Dilip (29), a male nurse at Pragma Hospital in Vanasthalipuram and Vallamalla Madhu (22), a lab technician at Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in Kothapet. One suspect, Pradeep, is absconding. “The gang was selling each injection at Rs 30,000 in view of the huge demand,” said N Shyam Prasad Rao, ACP (Malkajgiri), adding that the police laid a trap and nabbed them at Uppal. Efforts are on to nab Pradeep.

Four vials seized

In another incident, the Commissioner’s Task Force (East) caught one person on charges of selling Remdesivir injections in the black market and seized four vials.

Acting on a tip off, the team caught B Srihari (39), who runs a pharmacy in Kachiguda. Police said he, along with his associate Vinay were selling the vials each at Rs 30,000 higher than the MRP,” said K Srinivas, Inspector, Task Force (East). Police had laid a trap to nab Srihari while Vinay managed to escape. Srihari was handed over to the Kachiguda police while efforts are on to nab Vinay.

