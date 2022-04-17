Two held in connection with theft in Nellore court complex

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:49 PM, Sun - 17 April 22

Representational Image

Nellore: Two persons were arrested in connection with a theft in Nellore court complex on Sunday.

Talking to media persons here, Superintendent of Police Vijaya Rao said the case was busted with full evidence and CC camera footage. The thieves took away mobile phones and laptops and threw away the papers and the two persons were part of the group which indulged in theft of computers, iron and scrap, he revealed.

“We conducted the investigation on a complaint from a bench clerk. There are already 14 cases against Syed Hayat and Khaja Rasool who were arrested at Atmakur bus stand. We seized a tab, laptop, four mobile phones and seven SIM cards from their possession,” he said.

