Two held with cannabis in Vizag

Representational image

Visakhapatnam: Two persons smuggling ganja in filmi style, were arrested by the police here on Thursday.

The duo were coming in a van with baskets load of cabbages from the neighbouring Odisha state.

Police on a tip off, intercepted the vehicle at Pendurthi in the city and found 14 bags of ganja hid under the baskets loaded with the vegetable.

The duo was arrested and the vehicle seized.