Two inter students commit suicide in erstwhile Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:39 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Khammam: Two intermediate first year students have allegedly committed suicide in erstwhile Khammam district as they failed in the examination, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

A student Sirikonda Sai (17), of Kusumanchi in Khammam district, who was studying MPC first year at the local JVR Junior College jumped into an open well near the village. He was said to be upset for failing in three subjects and that pushed him to take the extreme step.

In a similar incident at Ganeshpadu of Dammapet mandal in Kothagudem district a student K Sathi Babu hanged himself at his residence. The deceased K Sathi Babu failed in the intermediate exams and that compelled him to take the extreme step, police said.