Two killed, 22 injured in bus-truck collision in Rajasthan

By PTI Published: Published Date - 09:30 AM, Tue - 17 May 22

Representational Image

Bikaner: Two persons were killed and 22 others injured when a bus collided with a truck in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the early hours near Ramsara Bigga village under Sridungargarh tehsil when the sleeper bus was on its way to Bikaner from Jaipur, they said.

The deceased were identified as bus driver Sawant Singh and truck cleaner Shyah Mohammad, police said.

The injured people were admitted to a nearby hospital, they said.

