Two killed in accident at egg tray factory in Kothagudem

Two labourers from Chhattisgarh were killed in an accident at an egg tray manufacturing unit in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:55 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Kothagudem: Two labourers from Chhattisgarh were killed in an accident at an egg tray manufacturing unit at Laxmipuram of Burgampad mandal in the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased, Kavasi Buddharam (23) and Kavasi Jogi (21) died when they accidentally fell in a pulper at the factory.

Another worker G Rambabu of Laxmipuram who was injured in the accident was shifted to a private hospital at Bhadrachalam.

