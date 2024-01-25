| Two Killed In Road Accident In Hyderabad

The victims were identified as Ravula Bhanu (20) and Ravula Parvathamma (39), residents of Dandumailaram in Ibrahimpatnam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 10:02 PM

Hyderabad: A mother and son were killed in a road accident at Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy district on Thursday.

According to the police, the mother and son were going on a motorcycle from Dandumailaram towards Ibrahimpatnam when on way a DCM van hit their bike. Both of them fell on the road and died.

On information, the Ibrahimpatnam police reached the spot and shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination to mortuary. A case is registered.