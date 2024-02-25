| Two Killed On The Spot As Jeep Hits Two Bikes In Mancherial

25 February 2024

Mancherial: Two persons were killed on the spot, while another person sustained injuries when a jeep hit two motorbikes at Katterashala village in Chennur mandal on Saturday night.

Chennur Inspector Ravinder said that MD Saif (20) and Kankanala Devender Reddy (42) received fatal injuries when the jeep dashed against the two motorcycles around 10 pm. Pilion rider on Saif’s motorbike, Abid had injuries due to collision of the two vehicles. He was shifted to MGM Hospital in Warangal. His medical condition is learnt to be stable.

While Devender was a rural medical practitioner in from Othkulapalli village in Chennur mandal, Saif was a refrigerator Devender is survived by a wife, son and daughter.

The three were heading to Chennur, while the jeep was coming from opposite direction at the time of the mishap. Based on a complaint from a family member of the victims, a case was registered. A search was launched to nab the driver who was absconding following the accident.