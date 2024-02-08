| Two Killed One Critically Injured As Lorry Hits Bike In Mancherial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 February 2024, 08:05 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A farmer and his wife were killed on the spot while their son sustained critical injuries when a lorry mowed down the two-wheeler on which they were travelling on NH 363 at a fuel station near Bellampalli town on Thursday.

Bellampalli Inspector N Devaiah said Kota Thirupati (38) and his wife Thirupathamma (33) from Venkatapur village in Kannepalli mandal died on the spot when the lorry hit the motorbike at a U turn on the national highway.

Their 17-year-old son Kota Anji had grievous injuries. He was rushed to a hospital in Bellampalli where his condition was stated to be serious.

The three were returning to Venkatapur from Boyapalli in Thandur mandal. Overspeeding by the lorry driver was suspected to be the cause of the mishap.

A case was registered against the driver of the vehicle. Investigations were taken up. Eom