48-year-old farmer murdered in Asifabad

A 48-year old farmer was murdered allegedly by his brother-in-law at Chinna Siddapur village in Bejjur mandal
Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 48-year old farmer was murdered allegedly by his brother-in-law at Chinna Siddapur village in Bejjur mandal on Thursday night.
Bejjur Sub-Inspector B Vikram said that Ade Purshottam was dead after receiving a fatal head injury caused when his brother-in-law Takire Vasanth pushed him. Both Purushottam and Vasanth had a heated argument over a petty issue. They were in inebriated condition at the time of the tiff. Purshottam has a wife, son and daughter.
Based on a complaint received from the wife of the farmer, Shankar Bai, a murder case was registered against Vasanth. Investigations were taken up.