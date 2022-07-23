Two Maoist sympathisers arrested in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:02 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Representational Image

Kothagudem: Police arrested two Maoist sympathisers at Nallabelli of Dummugudem mandal in the district on Saturday.

Bhadrachalam ASP, B Rohith Raj in a statement informed that the local Inspector of Police M Ravi Kumar and staff along with the personnel of CRPF 141Bn-G while conducting vehicle inspections at Nallabelli spotted two bike riders trying to run away on seeing the police.

The bike riders, M Nagaiah of Rajupet in Bhadrachalam town and P Srihari Babu of Ramavaram were taken into custody and questioned during which they confessed to police that they had been supplying material and money to Maoists for the past sometime.

On Saturday they collected cash from a sand contractor G Buchi Raju of revolutionary literature from R Nagaraju of Ramavaram in Chunchupalli mandal in the district and were going to Chhattisgarh to handover the cash and books to Maoists.

One lakh rupees cash, three cell phones, a motorcycle and revolutionary literature were seized from the possession of the arrested persons and they were sent to judicial custody, the ASP said.

He told contractors and businessmen in the district not to extend any kind of support to Maoists. If any contractor and businessman receives extortion calls from Maoists or from their sympathisers the matter should be intimated to police.