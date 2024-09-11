Two men, suspected thieves, electrocuted in Jadcherla

Reports indicate that due to frequent cable thefts at Pragathi Solar Plant, the management installed two electric fences to deter such incidents. On Tuesday night, two men allegedly attempted to breach the plant by cutting through the electric fences.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 10:52 AM

Mahabubnagar: Two men, suspected to be thieves, were electrocuted during an alleged attempt to steal cables from a solar plant in Midjil Mandal of Jadcherla Constituency of the district.

According to reports, as there were frequent cable thefts in Pragathi Solar Plant, the plant management installed two electric fences to prevent such incidents. On Tuesday night, two men reportedly tried to enter the plant by cutting the electric fences. They managed to cut the first fence, but as they were about to cut the second one, they were electrocuted. Both died on the spot.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway