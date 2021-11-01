Two new traffic police stations sanctioned for Warangal police commissionerate

Warangal: Police Commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi said that the objective of the Warangal Commissionerate Police was to ensure that motorists reach their destinations safely. He also said that the State government had accorded permission to set up two more traffic police stations – one at KUC and the other one at Jangaon- under Warangal police commissionerate limits.

“We have also sent proposals to the State government set up traffic wings under the Station Ghanpur, Parkal and Narsampet police station limits too,” Dr Joshi added.

As the police authorities have started enforcing the traffic rules in a rigorous manner from Monday (November 1), the CP in person has conducted vehicle inspections at Hanmakonda’s Ashoka Junction and participated in a bike rally aimed at creating awareness among the motorists on the need for wearing a helmet. He has also held counselling for the motorists, who violated the traffic rules, and vehicle owners who do not have registration numbers and immediately directed the traffic police personnel to impose fines on them.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Joshi said that they were conducting vehicle inspections to enforce the traffic rules and check the road accidents as many two-wheelers were killed due to head injuries in road accidents. “A total of 386 people were killed in road accidents last year under Warangal police commissionerate limits,” he said and added that would soon conduct special awareness programmes for drivers and others with regard to following the traffic rules.

Central Zone DCP K Pushpa Reddy, Hanmakonda ACP Jitender Reddy, Traffic ACP Balaswamy, Hanmakonda Traffic Inspector Vijay Kumar, Law and Order Inspector Venumadhav along with probationary SIs and other police personnel have participated in the bike rally held from Hanmakonda Police Station to Arts College, Subedari here on Monday.

