Two peddlers nabbed by GRP

Officials seized two luggage trolleys stacked with a total of 34 kg of marijuana worth Rs 8.5 lakh from them. The arrested persons are Vikesh (25) and Akash Kumar (19), both construction workers from South Delhi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 11:55 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP) caught two drug peddlers smuggling psychotropic substance from Visakhapatnam to Delhi via Hyderabad at Secunderabad railway station on Saturday.

Officials seized two luggage trolleys stacked with a total of 34 kg of marijuana worth Rs 8.5 lakh from them. The arrested persons are Vikesh (25) and Akash Kumar (19), both construction workers from South Delhi.

Also Read Cops reunite kids with parents

Police said the duo procured marijuana for low rate from local drug peddlers in agency areas in Visakhapatnam and plotted to sell it to consumers in Delhi on a higher rate.

They stacked the drugs in two luggage trolleys and boarded the Rajdhani Express to Delhi.