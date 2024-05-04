Cops reunite kids with parents

However, engrossed in purchasing edibles at a stall on the platform, they missed boarding the MMTS train at Begumpet railway station.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 11:50 PM

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with the Government Railway Police (GRP) has rescued two children who were separated from their parents on the Begumpet railway station premises when they got down the train to buy edibles on Friday.

The boys, aged 12 and 14, from Bihar had come to the city along with their parents a fortnight ago and were temporarily residing in Borabanda. The Railway police said the boys were supposed to accompany their parents to Secunderabad railway station for a health checkup at Gandhi Hospital.

The RPF personnel noticed them during rounds and upon inquiry, it was revealed that the children had separated from their parents.

Even as the railway officials started searching for the parents, the latter approached Begumpet outpost, where an emotional reunion took place in the presence of ticket checking staff.