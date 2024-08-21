| Two Persons Die By Suicide In Separate Incidents In Medak

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 21 August 2024, 08:38 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: Two persons died by suicide in separate incidents in Sangareddy district on Tuesday night.

In the first incident, Nagesh (30), a resident of Tumnur in Manoor mandal, who was running the Sitra tiffin centre in Narayankhed town, was found hanging. The reason for his decision to end his life was yet ascertained.

In another incident, a man died by suicide by consuming pesticide at Miligiripet in Sadasivapet mandal on Tuesday night. The incident came to light on Wednesday. He was identified as Hanumantha Rao (45). The body was shifted to the Sadashivpet government hospital for postmortem.

Cases were registered and further investigation is underway.