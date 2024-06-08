Two persons died after lightning struck them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 June 2024, 09:50 PM

Representational Image

Narayanpet: Two persons died after lightening struck them at Damaragidda village in the district on Saturday afternoon. Borabanda Ashanna (58) was working in his cotton fields in the village and Borabanda Kousalya (54) wife of Pedda Anjilappa was also working in the same field.

Soon as it started raining, they went near to a tree to take cover but lightening struck them and both of them collapsed on the spot, according to reports.

Ashanna’s wife Saidulamma, his nine-year-old granddaughter Sravani and a few other farm labourers, who were working in the field, suffered minor injuries in the incident.